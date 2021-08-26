First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Down 99.7% in August

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 29th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FCVT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,360. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCVT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1,243.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 523,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,932 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 182,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 82,019 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 202,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 75,981 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period.

