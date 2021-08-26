First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Down 99.7% in August

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the July 29th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FCVT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,360. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.
