Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $224.55 and last traded at $226.23. Approximately 4,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 643,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $39,695,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

