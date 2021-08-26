FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.00.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.81. 369,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,052. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.