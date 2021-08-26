FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Down 1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.59 and last traded at $36.68. 1,074,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 923,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUNR. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,341,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after purchasing an additional 223,048 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,112,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 366,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,954,000.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.