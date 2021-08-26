Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $116.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 491,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,419. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.11. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

