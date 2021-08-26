Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down to $39.01

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.01, but opened at $37.89. Flywire shares last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 133 shares.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $2,697,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $346,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $15,457,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $3,674,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

