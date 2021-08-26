Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.59.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,306,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $4,289,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.