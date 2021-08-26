Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 7,992 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FTNT opened at $306.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.73. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $309.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 350,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
