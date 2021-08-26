Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 7,992 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $306.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.73. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $309.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 350,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

