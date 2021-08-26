Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Christopher Tutton Sells 910 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $70,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2,104.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after buying an additional 434,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

