Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

