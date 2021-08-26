Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.93 and last traded at C$6.89. Approximately 43,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 193,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
The stock has a market cap of C$657.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.12.
In other news, Senior Officer Alejandro Pineros Ospina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,424.86. Also, Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 17,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$119,847.86. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,034 shares of company stock worth $421,149.
About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
