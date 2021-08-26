Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.93 and last traded at C$6.89. Approximately 43,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 193,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$657.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.12.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.1164779 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alejandro Pineros Ospina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,424.86. Also, Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 17,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$119,847.86. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,034 shares of company stock worth $421,149.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

