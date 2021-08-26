FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.88. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 42,746 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DJAN. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

