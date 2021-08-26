Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,302. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,784,963.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,241 shares of company stock worth $454,470. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

