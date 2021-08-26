Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 3.3%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.73 and last traded at $91.26. Approximately 4,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 797,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.85.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,784,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $32,887.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,241 shares of company stock valued at $454,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

