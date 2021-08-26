Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on YMM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,903,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,344,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

