Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,764. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.53.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.39.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $4,448,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,353,205 shares of company stock worth $30,535,322. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

