Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading 6.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.49. 21,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 708,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Specifically, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $4,448,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,353,205 shares of company stock valued at $30,535,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Funko by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 39.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its stake in Funko by 5.7% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

