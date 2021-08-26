Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $101.08

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $101.08, but opened at $98.41. Futu shares last traded at $101.40, with a volume of 14,822 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

