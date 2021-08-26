Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.82. 62,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

