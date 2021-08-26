Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708,730 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,960 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,972. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79.

