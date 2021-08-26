Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.09. 427,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,204,640. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.97.

