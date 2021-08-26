Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 10,065 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. 989,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,323,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

