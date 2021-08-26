FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

