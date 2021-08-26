FY2021 EPS Estimates for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of POLA Orbis in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PORBF stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88. POLA Orbis has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.28.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

