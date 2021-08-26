FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOY. TD Securities boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.91.

Spin Master stock opened at C$50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.97. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.14 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

