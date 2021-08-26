FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Reduced by Analyst

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $8.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.46.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

