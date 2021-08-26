G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.21.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.