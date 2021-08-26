Gala (GALA) Market Capitalization Achieves $215.53 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Gala has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $215.53 million and $9.55 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

