GAMB (GMB) One Day Volume Hits $151,209.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $151,209.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.44 or 0.00755498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00098388 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.