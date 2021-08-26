Geeq Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Geeq has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $561,132.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.43 or 0.00768201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00099092 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

