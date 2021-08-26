Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Generac by 78.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Generac by 1,002.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $425.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.19.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

