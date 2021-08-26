General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 1,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $198.96. 15,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.