Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Matthew Stanton Sells 1,500 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $37,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $75,090.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $163,380.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $51,075.00.

Generation Bio stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

