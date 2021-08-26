Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Down 3.8%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 6,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 262,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBIO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,584,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,786 shares of company stock worth $6,784,559 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 733,695 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 423,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 363,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

