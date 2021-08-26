Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $517.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post sales of $517.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $530.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $391.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GCO stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $955.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

