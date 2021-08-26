Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.77. 18,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,333,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $541.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $3,787,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $3,585,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 97.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 655,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 322,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $2,525,000. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

