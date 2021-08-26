Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

