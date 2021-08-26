Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 305 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.72. 9,093,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,871,678. The stock has a market cap of $247.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.