Glassman Wealth Services Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,069. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $341.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.