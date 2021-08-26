Glassman Wealth Services Has $312,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter.

PRF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.15. 42,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $164.89.

