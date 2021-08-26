Glassman Wealth Services Sells 4,729 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 48.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.45. 2,156,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

