Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 73.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.64.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $309.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.80. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $313.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 174.96 and a beta of 1.23.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

