Golem (GLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.54 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Golem coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $444.50 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00752376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00097808 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.