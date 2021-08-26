Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 14,125 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,047,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

