Graham Kerr Sells 165,486 Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32) Stock

South32 Limited (LON:S32) insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Thursday. South32 Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.49. The company has a market capitalization of £7.25 billion and a PE ratio of -91.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. South32’s payout ratio is currently -1.22%.

S32 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

