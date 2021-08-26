Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $87.79 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.