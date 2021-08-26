Graypoint LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after buying an additional 76,856 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.20. 1,998,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

