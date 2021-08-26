Graypoint LLC Buys 360 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.36. The stock had a trading volume of 287,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $253.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

