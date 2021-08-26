Graypoint LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 758,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,301,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.71. 1,693,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,409. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

