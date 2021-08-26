Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

